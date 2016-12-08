The right kind of high school drama

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

news@sachsenews.com

Sachse senior Chase Burl caught the acting bug around the fifth grade. It was then, while still in elementary school, that Burl was cast as one of the children in “Peter Pan.”

Since then, Burl has pursued his passion all the way until the present.

“I just love being in front of people or in front of the camera. After high school, I want to do TV and film,” he said.

For the full story see the Dec. 8 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Sachse%20NewsID248/default.aspx