In-custody death at Sachse PD

From Staff Reports

news@csmediatexas.com

The Sachse Police Department has requested that the Texas Rangers investigate the death of a 34-year old Sachse man, who passed away after experiencing “medical difficulties” while at the Sachse detention facility.

Joshua Arsenault was arrested by the Sachse Police Department around 5:49 p.m. on Dec. 13 in connection with “family violence assault,” according to reports. While at the Sachse facility, Arsenault experiencd his medical problems, reports said, whereupon he was taken Methodist Richardson Medical Center by the Sachse Fire Department. Arsenault was pronounced dead at the medical center, reports said.

This is the first such incident at the city’s detention facility, said Lt. Marty Cassidy, the Sachse Police Department’s public information officer.