City officials reflect on accomplishments, growth

New fire chief hired, town hall meetings welcome citizens input

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

news@sachsenews.com

The 2016 calendar saw the city of Sachse deal with some challenges, including the best way to deal with expansion within the city limits, numerous sewer and road projects and engaging the community in crime prevention. The latter included the traditional National Night Out as well as the new Cops and Campers Program, where youngsters engaged with local officers in a program designed to build greater trust.

Also, the city welcomed a new fire chief, Martin Wade, to its ranks.

