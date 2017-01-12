‘Best of’ Sachse voting starts this week

Voting for the 12th annual Best of Sachse contest starts this week and continues through the end of the month. See page 3A for the ballot.

Ballots for the popular readers’ poll will be available weekly in The Sachse News.

From accountants to auto repair, workout to annual event, or barbecue to Tex-Mex, readers are invited to vote for their favorites. Ballots can be mailed to The Sachse News, P.O. Box 369, Wylie, TX 75098, or brought by the office at 110 N. Ballard. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Jan. 31.

Winners in all categories will be announced in March.