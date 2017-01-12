Collin College host MLK Power Leadership Breakfast

Collin College is set to host the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Power Leadership Breakfast, 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King.

The celebration will include musical performances, student presentations and opportunities for citizen interaction with local government officials and volunteers. This year’s theme is “Celebrate the Legacy, Act on the Dream.”

