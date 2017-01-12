Lady Mustangs continue to trample district foes

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

gford@csmediatexas.com



Good preparation and a balanced offense often result in victory, and they have for Sachse’s Lady Mustangs.

After last week’s games, the Lady Mustangs sported a 4-0 District 10-6A record (18-6 overall), which had them alone atop the standings.

The first of their latest victories took place Jan. 3 with a 65-31 home shellacking of North Garland, which was followed an 82-42 thumping of Rowlett this past Friday at the Lady Eagles’ home court.

District play resumed Tuesday at home, where Sachse chopped down Naaman Forest 65-34, and continues Friday at South Garland. That will end the district’s first half, with the second half tipping off Friday, Jan. 20 at Lakeview Centennial.

