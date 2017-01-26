Brain training center opens in Murphy

Proven program strengthens brains at any age

A new LearningRx Brain —Training Center, which opened Jan. 21 in Murphy, will offer programs for children and adults who struggle with learning, memory, reading, thinking quickly or paying attention.

“LearningRx does for the brain what a physical trainer does for the body,” says Deepika Minnal, owner and director of the new Murphy center. “We train cognitive performance by targeting the underlying cognitive skills that are responsible for how we grasp and process information. In other words, our programs train the core skills the brain uses to think, learn, read, remember, and pay attention.”

For the full story see the Jan. 26 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Sachse%20NewsID248/default.aspx