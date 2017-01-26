Cult classic comes to stage

By Patty Montagno

Staff Writer

news@sachsenews.com

Where can you find a Jewish florist, a sadistic dentist and a giant singing, flesh-eating plant all on the same stage? The answer is at Sachse High School’s remarkable production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

The characters were brought to life as part of the funny, yet dark revival of a sci-fi, cult classic Jan 19, 20 and 21 in the packed Sachse High School auditorium.

For the full story see the Jan. 26 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Sachse%20NewsID248/default.aspx