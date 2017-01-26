Offseason program building foundation for 2017 season

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

gford@csmediatexas.com

SACHSE — The 2017 football season is already underway at Sachse, albeit without the blocking and tackling.

Rather, the Mustangs who’ll be taking the practice field this spring and summer, and on the gridiron in the fall, are currently making themselves stronger, quicker and more agile as they prepare for what hopefully will be another successful season.

In 2016, Sachse finished 11-1, with the lone loss coming in the second round to eventual state finalist The Woodlands.

They also were the District 10-6A champions.

“Probably, the most important (thing) is the mental aspect; the drive, the passion, the excitement,” said head coach Mark Behrens. “In doing all those things, we’re trying to build that unity and chemistry that will make the difference.”

