Martial arts training teaches discipline

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

news@sachsenews.com

Every Tuesday afternoon in the hallway outside Jorge Sanchez-Gomez’s room, a small but serious group of students spend around 90 minutes training their bodies and minds.

For that hour and a half, they’ll do a quick jog, perform sit-ups and crunches, stretch their ligaments and then engage in a little hand-to-hand combat training, albeit in a responsible manner.

For the full story see the Feb. 2 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Sachse%20NewsID248/default.aspx