AG program breeds responsibility in students

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

news@sachsenews.com

The agricultural world is much more than the bucolic portrayals one views in movies and on television.

It’s a daily grind of hard and repetitive work in what is essentially a business that centers on the growing of and caring for plants and animals. That is the message of the two-year-old Future Farmers of America program at Sachse High School, in which students from a predominantly urban setting get on-hands experience in what it’s like to be a 21st century farmer.

For the full story see the Feb. 9 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Sachse%20NewsID248/default.aspx