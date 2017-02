By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

news@sachsenews.com

Sachse’s Chamber of Commerce honored the best in business, education, government and citizenry during its 33rd Annual Awards Banquet, which took place Feb. 1 inside The Atrium at the Granville Arts Center.

Patty Granville, for whom the center is named, also was on hand to perform for the attendees, and welcome them to the event.

For the full story see the Feb. 9 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Sachse%20NewsID248/default.aspx