Lady Mustangs earn first-round win over Coppell

PLANO — A year ago, Sachse entered the postseason following an undefeated 11-6A season and a district championship. The euphoria from that didn’t last long, though, as the Lady Mustangs fell in the first round.

This year, the same scenario was in place when the 11-6A champs (12-0 in district play) took the floor Monday evening to face Coppell in a Class 6A, Region II bi-district playoff. However, this time, after four quarters of play, the Lady Mustangs finished up on the right end of the score, defeating the Cowgirls 47-31.

That win earned Sachse an area-round date with Rockwall 6:30 p.m. Friday at Wylie. The Lady Mustangs squashed Rockwall 53-46 earlier this season.

