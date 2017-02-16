Man versus machine

Hudson robotics class teaches teamwork

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

news@sachsenews.com

Robots have fascinated humans for many decades, particularly in the realm of science fiction.

From Robby the Robot of “Forbidden Planet” to the friendly automaton of “Lost in Space” to sentient beings attempting to subject humans in “I Robot,” man-like machines have always fired up the imaginations of people throughout the globe.

For the full story see the Feb. 16 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Sachse%20NewsID248/default.aspx