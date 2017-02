By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

news@sachsenews.com

Jasvir and Gurvinder Singh live in different ciities; Murphy and Sachse, to be precise.

Yet, they also are members of a common community, one that exists in large numbers in many parts of the globe, including North Texas, but one that is both not well known and misunderstood.

For the full story see the Feb. 23 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Sachse%20NewsID248/default.aspx