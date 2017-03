By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

news@sachsenew.com

It was Valentine’s Day around 9 a.m. when Armstrong kindergarten teacher Sharan Ervine was asked to come down to the main office to take a phone.

Once she took the call, Ervine said she was “completely in shock,” but for a good reason. It was then she found out KLTY 94.9 FM had named Ervine the Care Now Teacher of the Month.

For the full story see the March 2 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Sachse%20NewsID248/default.aspx