Live! From Armstrong Elementary

Students daily broadcast include news, weather, more

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

news@sachsenews.com

The countdown begins, and once it hits zero the voices of fourth-graders Chandler Ducharme and Noelle Baguio can be heard saying “Good morning” in multiple languages.

So begins another day at Armstrong Elementary in Sachse, as students, teachers and other school representatives are welcomed via an early-morning broadcast of the day’s news. In this case, it’s the students, primarily fourth- and fifth-graders, who provide the reports.

For the full story see the March 9 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Sachse%20NewsID248/default.aspx