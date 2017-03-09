One-act play takes the stage

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

news@sachsenews.com

What happens when eight people, most of whom are judged to be insane, are put in a room together? How much does the environment they’re in play a role in how they act?

Those are just two of the questions addressed in “Chamber Music,” a One-Act play performed by Sachse High School students as part of the UIL competition. The play, which was written in 1962 by Arthur Kopit, concerns eight institutionalized women who believe they are all famous ladies from history: author Gertrude Stein, religious martyr Joan of Arc, voting rights proponent Susan B. Anthony, Queen Isabella I of Spain, Constanze Mozart (wife of the famous composer), aviatrix Amelia Earhart, silent film actress Pearl White and explorer Osa Johnson.

