Government accessibility and your rights

Sunshine Week celebrated March 12-18

By Wyndi Viegel

Staff Writer

The important nature of open government is heralded with the annual observance of Sunshine Week.

Sunshine Week, March 12-18, 2017, is a nationwide reminder that the public has access to many governmental documents.

The public has a right to know what its public officials are doing. Yet, what exactly is a government entity’s responsibility to make sure the desired information is distributed?

What are the responsibilities of governing bodies in Texas regarding open meetings?

Many of the answers can be found in the Texas Public Information and Open Meetings Acts. Both are in place to make government as accessible as possible.

