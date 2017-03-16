Ready for playoffs

Girls soccer wins district; boys share it with NF, earn No. 2 seed

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

news@sachsenews.com

The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs finished a combined 23-1 in District 10-6A competition.

However, that one defeat, suffered by the Mustangs on March 7 against Naaman Forest — the contest was won on penalty kicks — meant the boys’ team had to settle for the No. 2 seed out of the district. They closed out the regular season with a 3-0 home victory over South Garland.

At 11-1, the Mustangs, who beat Naaman earlier this season, finished tied for first with the Rangers, but they lost a coin flip to determine postseason seeding.

Meanwhile, the Lady Mustangs clinched their fourth consecutive district crown (12-0) by defeating Naaman 1-0 on March 7 — the Lady Rangers were their closest competition — and then blanking South Garland 4-0 last Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

