The long road to completion

Hwy. 78 widening to miss deadline

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

news@sachsenews.com

The light is still a ways down the tunnel for construction crews to finish expanding Hwy. 78 from Wylie to Lavon, a project that has been underway for about 30 months.

There are three parts to the project, widening the roadway from two lanes to six divided lanes from Spring Creek in Wylie to SH 205 and from SH 205 to Lavon, and rehabilitating the road surface from Lavon to Farmersville.

