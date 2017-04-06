It’s a family affair!

Fourteen month old Allison Powell proudly shows an Easter egg, along with mom Rose Powell, great-grandmother Martha Hibbs and great-great grandmother Fran Meissner. The four generations of family gathered at Oxford Glen of Sachse for the Eggstravaganza held April 1. (Charlene Loggins/The Sachse News)
Fourteen month old Allison Powell proudly shows an Easter egg, along with mom Rose Powell, great-grandmother Martha Hibbs and great-great grandmother Fran Meissner. The four generations of family gathered at Oxford Glen of Sachse for the Eggstravaganza held April 1. (Charlene Loggins/The Sachse News)