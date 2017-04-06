Thursday, April 6 is deadline to register to vote in May 6 local election

Those wanting to vote in the Sachse City Council election or the special election to continue the street maintenance tax must be registered by Thursday, April 6. The elections for city council and street maintenance are scheduled for Saturday, May 6.

The Garland ISD Board of Trustees election, for which only two people had filed, was cancelled in late February, as both challengers James Miller (Place 5) and incumbent Jed Reed (Place 5) were certified as running unopposed and were said to have been elected. A copy of the cancellation order will be posted at each polling place that would have been used during the election.

In Sachse, incumbent council member Paul Watkins is running unopposed in Place 3, while incumbent Bill Adams faces a challenge from write-in candidate Chance Lindsey.

The special election is being held as required by law. Four years ago, Sachse residents approved a .25-percent sales and use tax for street maintenance and repairs that became effective Oct. 1, 2013. The tax expires every four years, which means Sachse voters must reauthorize it.

Early voting will begin Monday, April 24 and run through Tuesday, May 2, with Sachse City Hall being an early voting location and also one on Election Day.

Sachse residents who reside in Collin County and who wish to vote in the Sachse City Council and special election may vote at any Dallas County location during early voting.

For Dallas County residents, city hall will be open for early voting 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24-29, and then 1-6 p.m. Sunday, April 30 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 1.

In Collin County, voters can cast their ballots for the city council and special elections at Sachse City Hall, and at any Collin County voting center for other ballot items. The Smith Library and Murphy Community Center are the closest places to Sachse.

The voting hours are:

Monday, April 24 – Friday, April 28 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with the polls being open only to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27).

Saturday, April 29 – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, May 1 – Tuesday, May 2: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To check to see if you are registered, you can go online and utilize the Collin County Voter Registration Card Search or search for the Texas State Voter Database.

If you have moved within Collin County, you can update your address on the Secretary of State’s website or fill out a new registration form and mail it in or drop it by our office at 2010 Redbud Blvd, Ste 102, McKinney TX 75069.

If you moved from another county you must fill out a new registration form.

