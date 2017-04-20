Hands on history

Hudson MS students plan trip to Boston

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

news@sachsenews.com

One can learn names, dates, places and events by studying history from a book. However, to truly understand the impact of all those things, one must put down the reading material and see first hand the surroundings where such moments took place.

For a group of 25 Hudson Middle School seventh- and eighth-graders, real life lessons are just a few weeks away when they travel May 24-27, along with five teachers, to Boston, Mass., a place considered the birthplace of the American Revolution.

