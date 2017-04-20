In pursuit of the lead

Sachse's Hannah Hooks, left, Agang Tac, right and Avery Crouse, back, each pursue Lakeview Centennial's Sydni Lewis during the final stretch of the girls' 400. Lewis (58.38) won the race, with Hook, Tac and Crouse finishing behind her, respectively. All four qualified for this week's area meet at Williams Stadium. (Greg Ford/The Sachse News)
Sachse’s Hannah Hooks, left, Agang Tac, right and Avery Crouse, back, each pursue Lakeview Centennial’s Sydni Lewis during the final stretch of the girls’ 400. Lewis (58.38) won the race, with Hook, Tac and Crouse finishing behind her, respectively. All four qualified for this week’s area meet at Williams Stadium. (Greg Ford/The Sachse News)