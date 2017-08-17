Curfews promote safety, curb runaways

Staff Writer

Juveniles in Sachse better not be out at late without good reason.

City council members agreed at their recent Aug. 7 meeting to renew a curfew ordinance for another three years, one that prohibits unaccompanied minors from engaging in activities between the hours of 11 p.m.- 6 a.m. during the weekdays, and 12:01 a.m.- 6 a.m. Saturday through Sunday.

“The primary intent of our juvenile curfew ordinance, more so than anything else, is to promote the safety of our young citizens,” Sachse Police Chief Bryan Sylvester told the board. “Whether they be our citizens or citizens of another community … This is just another tool (to keep minors) from engaging in activities or making decisions that adult or more mature persons would not find themselves in under normal circumstances.”

Texas law, the chief said, requires the ordinance to be renewed every three years.

The Sachse Police Department has issued 32 curfew violations, the chief said, and have dealt with 47 runaway situations from 2014-16. The majority of those, 17 curfew violations and 31 reported runaways, occurred in 2014, Sylvester said.

So far this year, the department has handled five runaway scenarios, the chief said.

