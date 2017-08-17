Fencing in new ordinances

Staff Writer

Following a contentious debate session, which included significant input from several residents, the Sachse City Council agreed at its Aug. 7 session to revise rules regarding the installation and repairing of fences.

Under the revised ordinance, property owners must adhere to the following regulations, among other things:

• Fences must have concrete footings of eight inches in diameter

• Fences less than seven feet in height must have posts spaced a maximum of eight feet and set in concrete footing no less than 24 inches deep.

• Fences seven feet or higher shall have posts no more than six feet apart and set in concrete footing of no less than 36 inches deep.

