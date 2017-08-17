Public hearings scheduled to discuss FY’18 budget

Staff Writer

City officials will use more than $15 million in reserves to help pay for the utility fund capital projects in Fiscal 2018.

Overall, Sachse anticipates spending nearly $43.2 million in general and utility expenditures; the former totaling around $16.million and the latter $26.3 million.

It’s the second area where Sachse will see a significant hike in spending, thanks to $16.6 million in capital outlays. The FY 2017 utility fund budget was $11.7 million.

Overall, utility fund revenues are expected to total more than $10.9 million, an increase of more than $800,000, with most of that ($10.7 million) coming from water and sewer fees.

The remaining $15.4 million will come out of the fund’s reserves, leaving Sachse with about $4.87 million remaining once all the expenditures are covered.

Almost every city department under the general fund will see a funding increase during Fiscal 2018.

