Various lane closures on DNT near Legacy this weekend

As the Dallas North Tollway Improvement Project continues there will be a full closure of the DNT in Plano and other lane closures between Keller Springs Rd and President George Bush Turnpike between 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 and 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21. The closures are needed to pour the concrete deck for the new south-to-north U-turn lane at Legacy Dr.

The existing U-turn lane will be converted into a pedestrian walkway between the Legacy business developments. The other lane closures are to complete the asphalt overlay and restripe the northbound lanes into their permanent configuration, which will includes the fourth lane from the Trinity Mills Rd exit to the PGBT exit.

Changeable message signs will be placed prior to lane construction in the area and law enforcement will be on duty to assist motorists. The closures are subject to weather conditions and will be postponed if necessary.

Expect delays if traveling. The final closure is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21 but be aware of traffic for commutes incase of delay.

Following is a list of planned closures for the U-turn bridge at Legacy:

9-11 p.m. Friday, Aug 18

Two northbound lanes of the DNT from the Spring Creek Pkwy exit to the Headquarters Dr entrance ramp

Two southbound lanes of the DNT from Gaylord Pkwy to the Spring Creek Pkwy entrance ramp

11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, through 5 a.m. the morning of Monday, Aug. 21

All northbound lanes of the DT form the Spring Creek Pkwy exit to the Headquarters Dr entrance ramp

All southbound lanes of the DNT from Gaylord Pkwy to the Spring Creek Pkwy entrance ramp

The southwest- and northeast-bound SRT direct-connector ramps to southbound DNT

The northbound DNT direct-connector ramps to southwest- and northeast-bound SRT

The northbound entrance ramps from Windhaven Pkwy and Spring Creek Pkwy

The northbound exit ramps at Legacy Dr and headquarters Dr

The southbound entrance ramps from Gaylord Pkwy, SH 121 and Legacy Dr

The southbound exit ramps to Legacy Dr and Spring Creek Pkwy

Following is the list of planned closures for work on the main lanes south of PGBT:

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, through 5 a.m. the morning of Monday, Aug. 21

-Various northbound lanes from Keller Springs Rd to the PGBT with a minimum of one lane open to traffic at all times

8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, through 5 a.m. the morning of Monday, Aug. 21

-Various northbound entrance and exit ramps between Keller Springs Rd and the PGBT with only one ramp closed at a time

