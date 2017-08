From Staff Reports

Sachse High School’s Mustang Tailgate will be held 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23rd at Sachse’s Mustang Stadium. The event is free to the Sachse community, and will feature the Sachse football players, cheerleaders, Swingsters and the Sachse Mustang Band will be performing. Food trucks, Kona Ice and various other vendors will sell Sachse Spirit items.