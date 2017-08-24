Clear the Shelter success in Sachse

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

A majority of the Sachse Animal Shelter’s four-legged residents found homes this past Saturday during the Clear the Shelter event, which involved numerous shelters around the area.

“It was a successful day,” said animal control office Terri O’Neal. “We adopted 10 all together. All of our available cats were adopted, and all but one of our dogs.”

It was the third year that the shelter has participated in the event, which is designed to encourage would-be pet owners to adopt without having to pay the normal fees.

“It seems like we’re doing more and more adoptions every year. It’s being advertised a lot more, so people are coming out more and more,” O’Neal said.

She added, “We did ask that people do their research before they came in to adopt. We feel like we sent some animals to some good homes, and for that we are pleased.”

There was one cat that was not adopted, although O’Neal said it’s one with special needs, which is older and did not fit well with certain potential adopters, such as families with children.

“We didn’t even really add her to the adoptables, because she has such special needs. We wanted to make sure we were careful with her,” O’Neal said.

