Football, cross country open things up this week

From Staff Reports

Sachse’s varsity and JV football teams will travel Friday morning to L.V. Berkner in Richardson for the teams’ lone preseason scrimmage. Each will start at 7:45 a.m., with the JV scrimmage scheduled to finish at 8:45 a.m. and the varsity at 9:15 a.m.

The football season official kicks off next week, with the freshman teams playing Thursday, Aug. 31 at home against Byron Nelson, while the JV squads play the same evening at Byron Nelson. The start times for each set of games is 5:30 p.m.

The Sachse varsity will host Byron Nelson 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium.

Cross çountry

Sachse will be part of the more-than 20-team field at this Saturday’s Plano XC Invitational at Jasper High School, which is hosted by Plano East, Plano and Plano West. Joining the local teams will be squads from Wylie East, Plano East Anna, Dallas Thomas Jefferson, Dallas Kimball, Dallas Molina, Garland, Plano West, Richardson, Lake Highlands, J.J. Pearce, Rockwall, Trinity Christian Academy in Addison, Howe, Imagine International, Legacy Christian (Frisco), Lovejoy, Plano, Ursuline and Valley View.

Volleyball

Sachse had another solid week, as they opened with a sweep of Frisco Centennial 26-24, 25-13, 25-16 on Aug. 15, and then went 4-4 at the Northwest ISD tournament. They defeated Richardson, College Station, Waco Midway and Mesquite Horn, while falling to Denton Guyer, Byron Nelson, Dumas and Ursuline.

They were scheduled to host Wylie this past Tuesday and will play in the Rockwall Tournament this weekend. After that, they’ll host Lake Highlands on Tuesday, Aug. 29.