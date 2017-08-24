Municipal Development District funding proposed

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Lance Whitworth already knows where Sachse will spend the anticipated revenue should voters approve a Municipal Development District (MDD) in November.

“The first thing we’re going to address (replace) are our old playgrounds in our parks,” the city’s director of parks and recreation said. “Some are approaching 20 years old.”

Residents will cast votes Nov. 7 on whether to create an MDD and fund it using an additional ¼ cent sales tax. It will be on the ballot along with a referendum on expanding alcohol sales within Sachse’s city limits.

Presently, according to city officials, ½ cent of the sales tax funds the Economic Development Corporation, while another ¼ cent provides revenue for the street and maintenance fund. The city council approved the MDD vote at a recent meeting.

For the full story see the Aug. 24 issue or subscribe online.