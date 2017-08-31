A new era in education

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Phil Gilbreath has been a Garland ISD employee for 51 years, the last 35 of which have been spent as the Director of Career and Technology Education.

This past Monday, the doors to a facility that bears his name, the Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center, opened to what’s expected to be a new era in GISD education.

“It’s unimaginable,” said Gilbreath, who shares the school’s name with his predecessor and mentor, Clarence Reed. “I can’t express my feeling about it. (Mr. Reed) and I worked together for a long time, and I think he would be pleased as well, as are our patrons and administrators on the (school) board, and the community, about what we are doing here.”

He added, “Our goal is twofold. First is to prepare all of our students for post-secondary readiness, as well as prepare them with a skill to go to work.”

