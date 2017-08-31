Garland ISD open to enrolling hurricane evacuees

Fron Staff Reports

[email protected]

The Garland ISD will allow families who recently evacuated the Houston area due to Hurricane Harvey to enroll their students at any of the district’s 68 schools, even for a short period.

Currently, the district has 47 elementary schools, two pre-kindergarten facilities, 12 middle schools and seven high schools. The 2017-’18 school year began Aug. 28.

For more information about enrollment requirements and other related matters, contact the GISD Student Services at 972-494-8255) or visit www.garlandisd.net/node/535.