Public hearing for budget set for Sept. 5

Greg Ford

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Public discussion regarding the FY 2018 budget is underway in Sachse, and will continue through the middle of next month.

The first public hearing on the proposed $16.8 million budget and 74.72¢ per $100 valuation proposed tax rate took place at the Aug. 21 meeting, which provided little discussion or controversy.

A second public hearing on each is scheduled for the Sept. 5 council meeting, with council members scheduled to formally adopt the tax rate and budget at the Sept. 18 meeting, with the new fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

Currently, it’s anticipated the proposed tax rate, which is a cent below the previous one, will bring in more than $17.1 million in revenue. That’s about $800,000 above the current fiscal year.

The effective tax, which would raise identical revenue from the same properties in both 2016 and 2017, is 69.7¢, while the rollback rate, which is the highest a city can go before voters can petition for an election to limit the rate to the rollback figure is 75.2¢.

For the full story see the Aug. 31 issue or subscribe online.