Game update — Sachse vs. Byron Nelson

The Mustangs vs. Byron Nelson at Williams Stadium.

1st Qtr – Sachse scores three touchdowns and leads the Bobcats 21-6 heading into the second quarter.

2nd Qtr – Score remains 21-6 Sachse heading into halftime.

3rd Qtr – Sachse goes up 42-6 on touchdown runs by Christian Cole and Jalen Mayden, and a Mayden-to-Trent Dean scoring pass.

4th Qtr – Sachse added one more score and bounced the Bobcats 48-6.

