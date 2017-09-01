Gas shortage rumors lead to runs on station pumps

From staff reports

In a throwback to the Arab Oil Embargo in 1974, lines were forming at gas stations Thursday, as motorists topped off their tanks and fuel distributors ran out of petrol.

Gas retailers throughout North Texas started experiencing shortages Wednesday in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey that caused the closure of refineries along the Texas Gulf Coast, a situation that was exacerbated by a rush of consumers to local stations that led to all the gas pumps running dry.

Some stations in Sachse were open for short periods of time on Thursday after tanker trucks delivered a fresh supplies of gasoline. However, that was usually followed by a slew of vehicles driving in to buy gas. A few stations in the Sachse and Wylie areas were open Friday morning, with traffic starting to back up in order to make a purchase.