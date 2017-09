From Staff Reports

The Lady Mustangs fell 19-25, 17-25, 15-25 to Rockwall on Tuesday. They will begin District 10-6A competition 5:30 p.m. Friday at home against Rowlett and then play Tuesday, Sept. 12 at home against Lakeview Centennial.

