Enrollment up at Hudson, Sewell

From Staff Reports

[email protected]

Sewell Elementary saw a sizeable increase in its student population, according to enrollment numbers released by the Garland ISD.

Hudson also saw an increase of more than 50 students, while Sachse High School’s enrollment dropped slightly from last year’s opening figures.

A total of 617 students entered Sewell’s doors on Aug. 28 — school officials expected as many as 680 — a large upswing from the 524 at the school a year ago. At Hudson, student enrollment was up 58 students from 1,192 last year at this time to 1,250.

Meanwhile, enrollment was down at Sachse High, which registered 2,771 students, still one of the largest in the GISD, compared to 2,822 a year ago. Sachse’s other elementary school, Armstrong, listed an enrollment of 827 near the end of the first week, which was slightly up from the 817 enrolled around this same time a year ago.

Also, district officials anticipate more children will enroll in the GISD schools after the Labor Day weekend.

For more stories like this subscribe to our print or e-edition.