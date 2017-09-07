Finding the perfect wedding gown for your figure

By Nancy Mattia

CTW Features

When you have hundreds of wedding gowns to choose from, how can you find “the one”? By using your body type as a starting point but keeping an open mind.

“Girls who think they can’t wear something that’s fitted often can,” says Lisa Fuhrman, a bridal consultant and stylist at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York, and a cast member of Say Yes to the Dress.” “Often what a bride thinks she wants isn’t what she gets.”

We’ve outlined the most common body types and which dress silhouettes that will best flatter that figure. Pick the one that most closely matches yours, head to a store, and start shopping!

For the full story see the Sept. 7 issue or subscribe online.