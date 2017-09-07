Garland PD seeks help identifying robbery suspect

From Staff Reports

The Garland Police are investigating two separate aggravated robberies, which investigators believe to have been committed by the same suspect. One occurred at the Quality Inn and Suites, 1600 block of E. I-30, the other at the Tuesday Morning, 400 block of W. I-30.

On Aug. 18, at approximately 8:45 pm, a white male subject entered the Quality Inn and Suites, produced a hand gun and robbed the employee. A second robbery occurred approximately two weeks later, on September 2, shortly after 6:00 pm, when the same male subject entered the store, acted as if he was going to purchase an item, and robbed the location after displaying a hand gun, according to the police.

The subject is described as a white male, approximately 5-11, 190 pounds, wearing a dark colored shirt, black hat and faded jeans. A video shows the subject wearing sunglasses and displaying a black semi-automatic handgun, police said

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or garlandcrimestoppers.org .

A reward of up to $5000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment.