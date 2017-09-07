Sachse buries Byron Nelson 48-6



By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

Sachse opened 2017 in excellent fashion, driving right past Byron Nelson 48-6 in non-district action this past Friday at Williams Stadium.

However that was just the first of what is a 10-step schedule the Mustangs must complete in order to complete another successful season. The second rung in that climb will be this Friday at Plano’s John Clark Stadium, where Plano West will host the Mustangs.

“Our whole deal in non-district is to get tougher, both physically and mentally,” head coach Mark Behrens said. “We’ve got some things we’ve got to fix. Overall, I was pleased with our effort.”

In the Wolves, Sachse faces a team that’s coming off a 49-13 season opening defeat to Tyler John Tyler.

“(I want to see) better execution, whether it be on the offense, defense or kicking game, and just try to improve week in and week out,” Behrens said. We know we have the opportunity to have a good ball club. You can’t be stagnant. You’ve got to keep making those improvements each week.”