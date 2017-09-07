Wish granted for SHS cancer survivor

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

Makenzi Ronnau was the victim of deception last Wednesday.

The 15-year-old Sachse JV cheerleader, who also is currently in remission from lymphoma, was informed that she was partaking in a scavenger hunt at the Dallas Zoo, which was designed to raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Makenzi left school and gladly participated in what turned out to be a ruse, even attempting to be the first person to reach a local radio crew at Victory Park with all the items she collected.

However, after getting there, Makenzi realized she’d been duped, but in a good way. The entire charade was designed so she could discover that the Make-A-Wish Foundation had given her a 10-day trip to Australia.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” Makenzi said. “It was a total surprise. When everyone came out and told me, I was in shock and had no words. It was crazy.”

