Sachse Library to take part in Library Card Sign-up Month

The Sachse Library is participating in Library Card Sign-up Month during September.

“Libraries across the country, in cooperation with the American Library Association, are participating in card sign-up month by putting on programs to encourage new card holders,” said Sachse Library manager Mignon Morse. “Librarians and teachers will tell you that a library bard can be one of a student’s most imporatant school supplies.”

Sachse Library resources are available to anyone with a library card, and one can be attained free of charge by anyone with a valid form of identification, such as a school ID. Applicants under the age of 16 must have a parent or guardian sign for the card.

For more information about how to sign up for a library card, visit the Sachse Public Library in person or check it out online at www.cityofsachse.com/library.