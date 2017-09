From Staff Reports

Sachse Police Sgt. Chris Burns will be participating in the 9/11 Trail Run in Rockwall at Raymond Cameron Lake Park on Monday Sept 11.

The 3.43-mile event will honor those firefighters and police officers who have given their lives in the line of duty, particularly those who perished during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on New York City.

The event will consist of a 3.43-mile run, 23 push ups and 37 sit-ups.