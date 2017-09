From Staff Reports

SACHSE — The Lady Mustangs rebound from a tough five-set loss to Rowlett last Friday and swept Lakeview Centennial 25-12, 25-14, 25-7 to even their District 10-6A record at 1-1.

Also, the victory was No. 400 for head coach Rikki Jones, who has led the Sachse volleyball program since its inception more than a decade ago. She’ll go for win No. 401 this Friday at Naaman Forest and No. 402 on Tuesday, Sept. 19 when the Lady Mustangs travel to Garland.