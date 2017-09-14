City sends personnel to help in Houston

By Greg Ford

Sachse public safety personnel and other officials have either taken part in the Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts or are continuing to do so.

Just recently, several Sachse Fire Department representatives were mobilized to help down south in various areas affected by the storm, which decimated multiple sections of south Texas, including flooding Houston.

The following fire department personnel were mobilized for the effort:

Capt. Robert Knappage as a medical incident support team member.

Capt. Chris Hall as an ambulance strike team leader.

Lt. Clint Willoughby and Firefighter/Paramedic Scott Potter as strike team ambulance techs

Part-time firefighter/paramedic Scott Kelsh was called into active duty as part of the Texas National Guard

Driver/engineer Cory Cave and firefighter/paramedic Kyle Potraza, each of who transported and are maintaining a decontamination trailer in Wharton to provide showers for the local shelter.

The latter went down and came back the same day, said Fire Chief Marty Wade.

