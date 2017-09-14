Mustangs wallop PW 48-0

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Sachse heads into tonight’s contest with Mesquite on a roll.

During the first two games, the Mustangs have scored 96 points (48 in each contest), while surrendering just six, with their most recent victory taking place last Friday at Plano’s Clark Stadium.

It was there that Sachse manhandled Plano West 48-0 to improve to 2-0 on the season. They’ll look to make it 3-0 tonight against Mesquite, which enters the contest 1-1 following a 49-13 thrashing of Garland.

“Right now, we’re playing hard football,” head coach Mark Behrens said, “and they all believe in what we’re trying to do … (Mesquite) got a big win over Garland the other night. They’ve played us hard every game every time we’ve played them. I think if we do what we do best, I think we have a good chance of winning the ball game.”

