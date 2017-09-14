Residents respond to proposed tax rate

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

[email protected]

The Sachse Çity Council is set to vote on its Fiscal Year 2018 budget and tax rate this Monday.

That’ll come less than two weeks after members got an earful from residents angry over the recent rise in property values and tax rate, which officials noted will raise 12.25 percent more in revenue than in FY 2017 (nearly $1.6 million). More than $760,000 of that came from new property, according to the city.

Sachse’s proposed FY 2018 budget is around $16.8 million dollars, with anticipated revenue being around $17.1 million based on a property tax rate of 74.7 cents per $100 of assessed value. That’s a drop of one cent from the FY 2017 rate.

“Anybody else here get a 12 percent raise?,” resident Jack Hawkins asked during a public hearing on the proposed rate and budget.

Hawkins called the revenue increase “outrageous,” with other residents echoing his sentiment and also citing a need to reduce the tax rate.

